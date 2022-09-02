Prince Charles' rainbow kitchen garden is magical in new photo The Queen's son as an impressive home

The Prince of Wales' countryside home Highgrove House with the Duchess of Cornwall has the most enchanting kitchen garden – and it's a rainbow of colour in a brand new photo.

Prince Charles' garden is often showcased on the official Instagram account, and on Friday, it looked more magical than ever.

The photograph captured a winding path surrounded by beautiful flower beds which had an array of colourful blooms. In the distance, a brick wall and a gate can be made out – the perfect entrance into such a gorgeous garden.

The beauty was recognised in the comments section, with many penning positive words. "Absolutely beautiful," wrote one, and: "Lovely garden," added another. "A beautiful image," a third commented.

The caption read: "Here at Highgrove, we're still soaking up the last of the summer sun. This time of year, the Kitchen Garden has a special beauty as it prepares for its autumn harvest.

"Why not visit Highgrove Gardens in the late summer? We still have garden tours available until the end of September, and you can book them on our website."

The estate has been open since April for fans to visit, and the outdoor tour includes a guided look at the beautiful surroundings and manicured grounds, a stop off in the Highgrove Estate shop and a chance to sample afternoon tea treats at the Orchard Tea Room.

It is likely that the grounds will open once again in 2023 for the same sort of period, for the public to be able to enjoy the royal's home.

Highgrove House is Charles' countryside retreat

Prince Charles bought the property in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom property is an 18th century residence, which is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land.

Charles installed a farm on the land when he first renovated the house and he takes great pride in producing fruit and vegetables.

