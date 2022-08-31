Prince Charles finally reveals reaction to his portrayal in The Crown The royal was played by Josh O’Connor in season four

Prince Charles has reportedly opened up about his thoughts on his portrayal in The Crown, according to Scottish Labour politician Anas Sarwar. While attending the state opening of the Scottish Parliament back in late 2021, Anas revealed that the royal had offered his thoughts on the popular Netflix show.

While chatting about the meeting at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, Anas said: "He came over and went, 'Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix'. I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself."

He then joked: "I'm going to be in so much trouble for this because I don't think you are meant to tell private conversations!"

The Prince of Wales is not the first royal to share their thoughts on the series, as Prince Harry spoke about it on The Late Late Show with James Corden, saying: ""It's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely... it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle and what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else - what can come from that.

Charles is played by Josh O'Connor on the show

"I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

Princess Eugenie has also opened up about the show in the past, telling HELLO!: "It is filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it."

Olivia Colman, who played the Queen in seasons three and four, revealed that she asked Prince William about it. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, she said: "I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely."

