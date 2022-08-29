Meghan Markle says Prince Harry has 'lost his dad' Prince Charles in revealing interview The Duchess of Sussex has taken part in a candid new interview

Meghan Markle has given a candid new interview in which she has revealed that Prince Harry feels he has "lost" his father, Prince Charles as a result of the couple's decision to move the US and leave their royal life behind.

The Duchess of Sussex was being questioned about her rift with her own father, Thomas Markle, when she reflected on how the toxic tabloid press had impacted the couple's familial lives and left them both with strained relationships with their fathers. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.'" she told The New York Times magazine supplement The Cut.

She went on to add that she was hopeful that her husband and her father-in-law's relationship could survive - but that it's not her decision to make.

"It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me," she said, referencing the fact that she is now estranged from her father. "But that's his decision."

Meghan says she is hopeful the two can repair their rift

The Duke of Sussex has previously been vocal about how his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family has affected his relationship with the Prince of Wales.

During the royal couple's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry said that his father had "stopped taking my calls" and that the royal family "literally cut me off financially".

However, in an exclusive essay for Newsweek earlier this year, Prince Charles said he was "proud" of both Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

He spoke of his pride in both of his sons' efforts to combat climate change, writing: "As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat [...] my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa and committed his charity to being net zero."

