Will Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet be brought to the United Kingdom following the Queen's death? The Queen passed away on 8 September

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were in the UK when Harry's grandmother, the Queen, passed away on Thursday, and since Harry will undoubtedly want to be around his family during this emotional time, with Meghan's support, can we expect that their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be joining them in the UK?

While there is no official word of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans following the sad news of the Queen’s death, it is likely that the couple will be extending their trip until Her Majesty’s funeral, and so the two youngsters could well be brought over to be reunited with their parents in the UK.

WATCH: Here are just a few of Queen Elizabeth II memorable moments

It is unknown who is currently looking after the pair, although Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has helped with childcare in the past, so it is thought that the youngsters may make the journey with their grandmother.

The children may join Harry and Meghan in the UK

Archie remained with his mother back in America when Harry returned following the death of Prince Philip last year. At the time, Meghan was heavily pregnant with Lilibet at the time, and was advised not to travel. Even if the children do come to the United Kingdom, it is unlikely that they will be at the funeral, as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not present at Philip's funeral.

Following Her Majesty's passing, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a tribute on their website Archwell which read: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

The Duke of Sussex was pictured wearing a black suit as he travelled to Balmoral without his wife Meghan Markle to be with the royal family following the monarch’s death. It is understood Meghan remained in London, and did not attend a planned appearance at the WellChild awards.

Royal fans gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, also paid tribute to his late mother, saying: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

