Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break silence as Queen dies aged 96 The Sussexes have expressed their sadness

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their sadness following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Harry, who was incredibly close to this grandmother, and his wife Meghan shared a joint statement, on the home page of their Archewell website wich simply read: "IN LOVING MEMORY OF Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

MORE: The Queen and Meghan Markle's relationship in pictures

The Queen sadly passed away aged 96. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and head of state for 70 years, taking over as sovereign at the tender age of 25 when her father King George VI died.

Her Majesty passed away at her residence Balmoral in Scotland. A statement from the palace read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The pair updated their website

Her eldest child Prince Charles paid tribute to his late mother, saying: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Members of the royal family have been sharing tributes to Her Majesty. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge repeated the official statement from Buckingham Palace, and their social media was updated to reflect their new titles The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The Queen sadly passed away aged 96

Tributes have also poured in from world leaders after the news sent shockwaves around the world.

Hundreds of mourners have begun to gather and lay flowers outside Buckingham Palace, honouring the memory of a beloved Queen whose unwavering duty and devotion to her country had seen her still at work until the age of 96.

Meghan and Harry looked delighted as they joined the Queen

The day of the Queen's death marks the start of ten days of national mourning, while the royal households will observe 30 days of court mourning.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.