How is the US paying tribute to the Queen? Her Majesty passed away on Thursday 8 September

The nation is in mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but the beloved royal had dedicated fans from all over the world as well as in Great Britain and the Commonwealth. As the United States has a very close relationship with the UK, with the monarch meeting 13 US Presidents over the years, how has the US paid tribute to the Queen following her death? Find out here…

MORE: Will there be new banknotes and coins issued following the death of the Queen?

President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement via the White House website, writing that the royal had "defined an era". It read: "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

It continued: "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. We first met the Queen in 1982, travelling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honoured that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh with the Obamas

He concluded: "We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

The Queen met Donald Trump in 2019

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama shared a close friendship with the Queen, who they met several times during his presidency. In a statement, they wrote: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity.

MORE: What are Prince George and Princess Charlotte known as at school?

MORE: Prince Charles is now King - what happens next for the Queen's son

"Time and again, we were stuck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

The royals with the Clintons

Former President Donald Trump also said: "Who could be greater... She did it so long, so well and never made mistakes just think about it right, she never made mistakes. She was an incredible person, it’s a very sad day."

The monarch with former President George W Bush

Former President Clinton said: "In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength," while George W Bush added: "Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans, in particular, appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.