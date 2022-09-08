Will there be new banknotes and coins issued following the death of the Queen? This is what will happen now Queen Elizabeth II has passed away...

The end of one monarch’s reign and the start of another brings with it many changes and it's no different now that King Charles III has acceded to the throne following the death of his mother, the Queen.

One of the major changes that residents of Britain can anticipate is the changing our banknotes, coins, stamps and more that feature a portrait of the reigning Head of State - and here is what we know so far...

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday 8 September 2022, money, coins and stamps currently in circulation will be replaced with new ones to mark the ascension of the Prince of Wales to the throne.

A new portrait of Charles will be commissioned, from which millions of pounds worth of new currency will be printed by the Royal Mint and distributed across the UK. According to PA Media, coins featuring the new King will show him facing to the left - a marked change as Elizabeth II’s effigy faces to the right on current legal tender.

The Queen has featured on legal tender in the UK since the 1950s

It has been a tradition since the 17th century to alternate the way successive monarchs are facing. New coins and notes will need to be designed and minted or printed but are not likely to appear in general circulation for some time.

However, current banknotes and coins featuring the portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales has become King following the death of his mother

A further announcement regarding currency will be made later this month once the period of mourning has been observed following Her Majesty’s death. It’s worth noting that the Queen’s face did not begin to appear on coins until 1953 – the year after her accession.

It’s not just British money that is affected by the change as the Queen’s image features on the currency of 35 countries worldwide – more than any other monarch. These include Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Fiji and Cyprus, where she appears on some notes and coins due to her position as head of the Commonwealth.

It’s likely they would also have to undergo changes to their notes and coins too – however, this is down to the individual jurisdiction of these nations.

Similarly, British stamps, and others around the Commonwealth, will also begin to feature Charles’ portrait in the coming months and years, and we can also expect to see the insignia, or cypher, of the king feature on newly created postboxes, passports and traditional police helmets.

