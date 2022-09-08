Prince Charles is now King of England - what happens next for the Queen's son Everything to expect for Prince Charles following Her Majesty the Queen's death

Buckingham Palace has released an official statement confirming the Queen's death. The sad news comes soon after reports were issued on 8 September that the 96-year-old monarch was "comfortable" at her Scottish home of Balmoral, though doctors remained "concerned" for her worsening condition.

BREAKING NEWS: The Queen has died aged 96

In light of his mother's passing, the monarch's 73-year-old son Prince Charles is now officially the King of England. Royal fans may be wondering what this means for the Prince of Wales' official title, and whether his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will become Queen.

Scroll on to discover everything you need to expect when Prince Charles takes over the throne.

When will Prince Charles become King?

Upon the Queen's death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, has immediatley become King. The next-in-line to the throneautomatically takes on the role when a Sovereign dies unless they choose to abdicate. More on this below.

What will Prince Charles be called when he becomes King?

Prince Charles' royal title officially changed to King Charles III when he took the throne after his mother, Her Majesty The Queen. The Prince of Wales had the opportunity to choose a new title for himself once he assumed power as the monarch of England.

When Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25 in 1952, she was asked by Martin Charteris, her private secretary, what she wanted to be known as.

Prince Charles is the Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne

The new Queen's response was very matter-of-fact. She said: "My own of course."

Her Majesty could have chosen a completely different name and since ancient times, some monarchs have opted for a regnal title instead.

Will Prince Charles become King Charles III?

According to the Express, Charles actually has two options available for his new royal moniker; he can take the traditional route to his "regnal title," and become King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales can choose his own reginal moniker

Alternatively, the Queen's son may adopt a new kingly name. His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, which means that as King, Charles can adopt any of the names in the full title.

Will we get a bank holiday for Prince Charles' coronation?

The coronation of Prince Charles has already been declared as a UK bank holiday by the UK government, and therefore UK-based employees are given the day off.

What will Duchess Camilla be called when Prince Charles becomes King?

Prince Charles' wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will officially become Queen Consort when her husband becomes King. On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen released a deeply personal statement, expressing her wishes for the monarchy in future.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said.

Duchess Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Who is next in line to the throne?

Prince Charles was the heir apparent to the throne, meaning he automatically takes on the role of King when his mother, the Queen, passes on the title.

There is speculation the 73-year-old royal could only take on the role as monarch for a few years before passing on the title to the next heir, his son the Duke of Cambridge.

