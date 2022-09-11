Why King Charles suffered major mishap in viral proclamation video

King Charles III appeared to have suffered a mishap on Saturday during his first proclamation at St.James's Palace, and the moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral.

The unforeseen moment came as Charles found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents whilst in the throne room of the historic building.

His Majesty is known to carry his own personal fountain pen as he is often required to sign the books of visitors during royal visits. So when he sat down during his first Privy Council meeting to sign documents, he gestured to his aide for the removal of an ornate pen holder.

Moments later, the item made a return after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence to the item, and when called upon to give his signature, pulled a face before having it removed for a second time.

While signing an oath at the Accession Council, King Charles III ran out of room and gestured for an aide to help make some space on the desk. https://t.co/zRfXNO1crQ pic.twitter.com/Fl5Ge24EZY — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2022

The moment went viral

The lighthearted moment from the proceedings gained traction on social media with many royal fans commenting on the mishap.

In another interesting moment from the historical ceremony, the new monarch showed off a brand new signature which he signed Charles R. this was likewise followed by his wife, the Queen Consort, who signed as Camilla R., William also signed the document, but signed as William P., with the 'p' standing for Prince.

The Queen would sign documents with Elizabeth R., with the 'r' standing for 'regina', which is Latin for queen; likewise Charles' 'r' stands for 'rex', which is Latin for King.

The moment happened ahead of Charles signing his proclamation

During the proceedings, King Charles made a touching declaration where he pledged to follow in the footsteps of his mother.

In the moving message, he said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

The room was partly made up of senior parliamentarians

"To all of us as a family as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is apart, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and selfless service."

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

