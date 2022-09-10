The new way King Charles signed his proclamation King Charles III is the new monarch of the United Kingdom

Many things are changing following the death of the Queen and the proclamation of King Charles III, but one is a lot less noticeable than others.

READ: Queen's Death: Funeral & Bank Holiday date revealed

As part of his proclamation, the new monarch had to sign official documents, allowing us to get a glimpse at his signature, which he signed Charles R. this was likewise followed by his wife, the Queen Consort, who signed as Camilla R., William also signed the document, but signed as William P., with the 'p' standing for Prince.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A new monarch: The life and times of King Charles III

The Queen would sign documents with Elizabeth R., with the 'r' standing for 'regina', which is Latin for queen; likewise Charles' 'r' stands for 'rex', which is Latin for King.

DISCOVER: The royals you missed at King Charles III's proclamation

MORE: King Charles and Camilla's love story in photos: From their chance meeting to royal wedding

Ahead of the announcements for his proclamation, proceedings took place in the throne room of St. James's Palace where King Charles made a touching declaration.

In the moving message, he said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

Charles returned to London on Friday

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

"And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

MORE: Touching moment Prince William helps Queen Consort Camilla during King Charles III's proclamation

MORE: King Charles' sweet gesture to incorporate both sons Prince William and Prince Harry as he is proclaimed King

"To all of us as a family as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is apart, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and selfless service."

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.