Queen's Death: Funeral & Bank Holiday date revealed

King Charles III announced in the declaration of his official proclamation that there will be a new bank holiday to mark the Queen's funeral - and the date has now been confirmed.

It has been revealed the funeral will take place on 19 September as announced by the Earl Marshal. The service will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am, and will be attended by various world leaders.

The confirmation came hours after the King approved an order from the accession council, where he was formally declared head of state.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, said: "Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

"And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations." Charles answered: "Approved."

Prince Charles revealed the news during his declaration

The accession council is composed of privy councillors, senior parliamentarians, leading members of the church of England commonwealth leaders senior judges and civil servants.

The Queen's funeral is expected to be attended by 2,000 guests including heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life along with members of the public will be invited to gather to celebrate the life of Her Majesty.

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster

Like the proclamation, the Queen's service will be televised and a national two minutes of silence is expected to be held.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family. The Queen will then be moved to the King George VI memorial chapel, an annexe to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Her late husband Prince Philip will also be brought to the chapel from the royal vault to be reunited with his family members.

