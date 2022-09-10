The royals you missed at King Charles III's proclamation The Queen's extended family were present

King Charles III marked one of the most important moments of his reign on Saturday, which confirmed his accession to the throne.

MORE: King Charles and Camilla's love story in photos: From their chance meeting to royal wedding

The ceremony was filled with members of the Privy Council, including former Prime Ministers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Other senior government figures included prime minister Liz Truss, senior Cabinet members like Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, who made history as the first woman to make a proclamation to the throne.

Loading the player...

WATCH: St Paul's Cathedral sings God Save the King

The new King was joined by his wife, the Queen Consort, alongside his son, and heir to the throne, Prince William.

MORE: Touching moment Prince William helps Queen Consort Camilla during King Charles III's proclamation

MORE: King Charles' sweet gesture to incorporate both sons Prince William and Prince Harry as he is proclaimed King

However, members of the Queen's extended family were also present including Prince Michael of Kent, alongside Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and his wife Katherine Worsley.

The pair's daughter Lady Helen Taylor joined them as did Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester.

However, the other members of the royal family were absent, with most of them up in Balmoral where they took part in a private prayer service before returning to inspect tributes left to the Queen following her passing.

Members of the extended family joined the proclamation

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall were visibly moved as they viewed the flowers, as they both shed tears. Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, was seen comforting her afterwards.

Ahead of the announcements for his proclamation, proceedings took place in the throne room of St. James's Palace where King Charles made a touching declaration.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's loving message to son Charles revealed

MORE: King Charles III's emotional speech - fans all say the same thing

In the moving message, he said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

William and Camilla were by the new King's side

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

"And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

DISCOVER: How King Charles will lead the country into the new era

MORE: The reason why King Charles chose touching picture of the Queen for his first address as monarch

"To all of us as a family as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is apart, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and selfless service."

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.