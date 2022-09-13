Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look sombre as they arrive at Buckingham Palace to welcome Queen's coffin The Duchess and her husband arrived in car

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry looked emotional as they arrived in car to Buckingham Palace, where they would've viewed the Queen's coffin together for the first time.

The coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly after 8 pm, and it was accompanied by Princess Anne. King Charles and the Queen Consort had arrived in Buckingham Palace earlier in the day after arriving back from Northern Ireland.

WATCH: Queen's friends and family to have final private moment

Meghan could be seen in a black dress alongside her husband.

The Queen arrived back in London on Tuesday after making her final journey from Scotland. Her coffin was transported by plane to RAF Northolt, accompanied by her devoted daughter, Princess Anne.

The Queen will spend Tuesday night in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace – where she once hosted dinners for foreign royals and dignitaries.

Harry and Meghan looked solemn as they arrived

On Wednesday, a procession will take place to move the late monarch to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

The royals are staying in the UK for the Queen's funeral

The coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 14:22. Crowds will be able to watch as the cortege makes the journey through central London - along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

The procession will include the King and members of the Royal Family. Guns will be fired at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll to mark the solemn event.

