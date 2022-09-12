Meghan Markle makes significant decision ahead of the Queen's funeral The Duchess and Prince Harry have extended their stay in the UK

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have already made the decision to remain in the UK following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

And it seems the Duchess has also chosen to put all her obligations to one side as she continues to mourn the monarch, along with the rest of the royal family.

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered' on podcast

It has been confirmed that Meghan has paused the release of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen.

Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.

Meghan pictured with the Queen

A message on the podcast's Spotify page now confirms: "New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II."

The period of 'royal mourning' will continue until seven days after the Queen's funeral on Monday September 19.

The Duchess has decided to pause the release of her podcast episodes

Buckingham Palace said royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties.

National mourning, meanwhile, continues until the end of the day of the Queen's funeral.

Prince Harry and Meghan are mourning the loss of the monarch

It comes after Harry paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother on Monday, thanking the Queen for her "sound advice" and noting her "infectious smile".

In a statement, he also described her as a "guiding compass" through her commitment to service and duty.

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” he said, in part. "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to his 'Granny' on Monday

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Harry concluded: "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

