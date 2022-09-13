Queen Elizabeth's great grandchildren's grief: how the Wales' and the Sussexes are helping their children The great-grandchildren have not yet appeared in London

The Queen's great-grandchildren have not yet appeared in London since her death last week, and Prince William revealed that he's doing one thing to help his children cope.

The Prince revealed to a well-wisher that his three children will all remain in school to help keep a sense of normality while the public and family members grieve the loss of their great-grandmother, the Queen.

When asked about the other great-grandchildren in the royal family, HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, explained: "I think it's fair to assume that other parents, other grandchildren of the Queen, will want their children to have as normal of an experience as possible and stay in their routines, but I'm sure they're all taking time out to talk to them carefully about what's happened and to express their emotions at this really difficult time."

Earlier this week, Emily revealed that the Duke and Duchess have extended their stay in the UK, after originally planning to be in UK to attend the WellChild awards before heading back to Montecito.

Her Majesty is due to lie in state from Wednesday

She also said it is unlikely Archie and Lilibet will join their parents in the ceremony, explaining: "I don't think we're going to see the Sussex children, I'd be very surprised, given their young age it's not really probably an appropriate moment for them to be in public. Nothing is being said about whether Archie and Lili are coming to join their parents and that's for very obvious reasons of security, among others.

"But I would not imagine, given their very young ages, that they would be involved in any ceremonial aspects."

It is unknown who is currently looking after the pair, although Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has helped with childcare in the past, so she may be looking after the little ones whilst Harry and Meghan are in the UK.

