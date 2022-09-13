Why this week is particularly difficult for Prince Harry Prince Harry turns 38 on Thursday

It's been a particularly difficult period for the royal family, mourning the loss of the Queen. Thursday will mark one week since Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral.

It also happens to be her grandson Prince Harry's 38th birthday. It is unlikely the family will publicly celebrate the event. He will no doubt be with his wife Meghan Markle at their UK-based home in Windsor.

The couple were last pictured together during the impromptu walkabout, outside Windsor Castle, with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Royal fans were delighted to see the two couples put on a united front during their time of grief. On Monday, the Duke of Sussex had paid tribute to his "guiding compass", the Queen.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he said.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

Prince Harry with the Queen back in 2019

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Thanking the late monarch, he concluded: "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

