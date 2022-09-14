WATCH: Meghan Markle's reaction as the Queen's coffin enters Westminster Hall The Duchess paid her respects

Meghan Markle looked overcome with grief as she joined her husband Prince Harry at the Queen's procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Dressed in mourning clothes, the Duchess of Sussex paid her respects to the late monarch who sadly passed away on 8 September.

While Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William behind the Queen's coffin, Meghan travelled by car before appearing at Westminster Hall alongside the Countess of Wessex.

During the touching service led by The Archbishop of Canterbury, Meghan let down her guard and could be seen inhaling deeply as the Queen's coffin passed by.

'The Fab Four' put on a united front

As a show of respect, the 41-year-old curtseyed alongside Princess Kate at the end of the service. Royal ladies normally curtsy if they're seeing the monarch for the first time that day, and men's greeting is normally a neck bow.

In keeping with royal mourning dress code, the mother-of-two opted for a sleek ebony coat dress and midnight-black pillbox hat adorned with an elegant, netted veil. Meghan finished off her outfit with a pair of delicate pearl earrings – a fitting tribute to the late monarch who became synonymous with pearls.

Prince Harry looked visibly emotional

Following the poignant service, Meghan could be seen holding Harry's hand in a show of support as they made their way out of Westminster Hall.

The historical event marked the first time the majority of the royal family have been seen together since news of the Queen's death.

Meghan and Harry held hands as they left Westminster Hall

On Monday 19, they will reunite yet again for the late monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey. The service is likely to be extremely emotional as the royal family say their final farewells to Queen Elizabeth II.

Once the funeral has taken place, the Queen's late husband Prince Phillip will be moved from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel, where he will be laid alongside his lifelong partner.

