The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family in London on Wednesday for the procession of Her Majesty the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall.

Meghan was photographed travelling in a car with the Countess of Wessex. Keeping her attire sombre, the Duchess opted for a sleek ebony coat dress and midnight-black pillbox hat adorned with an elegant netted veil, finishing off her look with a pair of delicate pearl earrings. Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

The Duchess has previously praised the Queen's "warm and inviting" presence in her life, adding that her late grandmother-in-law gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the pair's first joint engagement together. It is understood Meghan wore these earrings for the monarch's lying in state procession.

According to Gemologist Alexandra Michell, Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, the Queen was a big fan of pearl and diamond earrings, often gifting them to royal ladies, and wearing them herself consistently.

The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant and posed in mourning black

"There is a chance these were given to Meghan by the Queen herself, which for Meghan is a poignant gesture on her part; to wear them during the Queen’s procession," says Alexandra.

"Pearls are typically worn for important occasions such as weddings and funerals. White was the chosen colour for mourning until Queen Victoria made black more fashionable. Their estimated value is £20,000-30000."

Meghan completed her look by styling her raven hair in a neat chignon bun, wearing a metallic eyeshadow, rosy-hued blush and soft pink lip for the poignant occasion.

The Duchess travelled with the Countess of Wessex

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, Prince William, Princess Kate, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and more similarly opted for dark colours to pay their respect during the time of royal mourning, which will take place until 26 September.

It marked the first time the majority of the royal family have been seen together since news of the Queen's death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on 8 September. She passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral at the age of 96, and her oak coffin then travelled to Edinburgh via car before making its way to Northolt via plane.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle

The Queen's coffin is expected to be placed at Westminster Hall from Wednesday 14 September to Monday 19 September, when her funeral will take place.

Wednesday marked the second time that Duchess Meghan has made a public appearance following the monarch's passing. Meghan and Harry joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for a surprise outing on Saturday, where they performed a walkabout at Windsor Castle and viewed floral tributes to the Queen.

Prince William personally extended an invitation to his brother and sister-in-law, and the foursome arrived and left in the same car after talking with members of the public for around 40 minutes.

