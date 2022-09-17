Prince and Princess of Wales share touching personal message - fans react The gesture clearly meant a lot to the royal couple

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a personal social media message after Prince William joined the King to greet the crowds waiting in the queue for the Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Sharing photos of William shaking people's hands, the touching message read simply: "It means an awful lot that you're all here."

It sparked a sweet reaction from royal fans, with one saying: "And it means an awful lot that you're there too." Another added: "What a beautiful message. The simplicity does it!" Many others also commented with flurries of heart emojis.

WATCH: Prince William greets the public and discusses the Queen's corgis

The Prince of Wales joined his father to greet members of the public in Lambeth, following their visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room, where they thanked emergency service staff for their work during the mourning period and ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

William thanked people for waiting in line for many hours for the Queen's lying in state. Several people shed a tear after meeting him, and one woman told him: "You'll be a brilliant king one day".

William surprised the crowds in Lambeth

In response to a mourner asking about the Queen's beloved corgis, the prince said: "I saw them the other day… they're going to be looked after fine. They're two very friendly corgis, they've got a very good home - spoilt rotten."

On Saturday afternoon, William and Kate also joined the King and Queen Consort, and other senior royals, at a Buckingham Palace reception with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms.

