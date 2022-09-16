The sentimental reason Prince William's new role is extra special William is taking over from his father

Since King Charles III ascended to the throne, Prince William has taken on many new responsibilities – but there's one that will mean more to the future king than others.

William, 40, has taken on the title of Prince of Wales, with King Charles III explaining how much the position will mean to his son, during a visit to the country on Friday: "That ancient title dating from the time of those great Welsh rulers… I now pass to my son William whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here."

Indeed, Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, lived in Wales between 2011 and 2013, on the charming island of Anglesey while he was stationed in the area, undergoing Royal Air Force training.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rented a farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate for approximately £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick.

The property boasted private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest, with Prince William described it as an "immensely special place."

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed living in Anglesey

William reportedly moved in after he was stationed in Anglesey, with Princess Kate joining him a few months after he relocated, while she was working at her parents' company as a website designer, photographer and relationships manager.

At the time, William said: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.

Prince William and King Charles III pictured together in Wales

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."

