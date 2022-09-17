The Prince of Wales gives royal fans much-anticipated update on the Queen's corgis The Prince made a shock appearance

Prince William delighted fans on Saturday after giving them an update on what is going to happen to the Queen's beloved corgis.

The Prince of Wales was chatting to members of the public in South London, queuing up to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen who is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall.

WATCH: Prince William greets the public and discusses the Queen's corgis

In response to a mourner asking about the sweet dogs, Prince William said: "I saw them the other day… they're going to be looked after fine. They're two very friendly corgis, they've got a very good home - spoilt rotten."

William made the surprise visit to the queue with his father King Charles, who has just been visiting members of the police force and other emergency services to thank them for their hard work ahead of his mother's funeral on Monday.

The Queen always had a love for corgis

Charles had a meeting with London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and was briefed by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors and Commander Karen Findlay, who are leading police operations around London ahead of and during the funeral of the Queen.

According to the BBC, "Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged."

William was asking the public how long they had been waiting and whether they were staying warm. Several people shed a tear after his visit. One woman said to the Prince: "You’ll be a brilliant king one day."

Prince William surprised fans in the queue

The King left before his son, both of them in cars surrounded by police vehicles.

Thankfully, members of the public were pleased to see a sign at the start of the queue which read that there was a 14-hour wait minimum, which was greeted by relief by well-wishers, with one group cheering as they walked past. This however doesn't come as a shock, as it had been widely reported that some queue members would have to wait in line for 24 hours.

