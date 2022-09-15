Prince William and the Princess of Wales have emotional outing as they view tributes at Sandringham Her Majesty is currently lying in state

The new Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at Sandringham House to view tributes that had been left for the Queen following her death on 8 September.

SEE: The royal family put on a united front at the Queen's procession - all the photos

It's been an emotional week for the pair, who were close with Her Majesty, and they made the trip the day after her coffin was laid in state at Westminster Hall. William and Kate looked to be visibly moved as they viewed floral tributes, as well as other gifts, that had been left in the late monarch's honour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO's royal editor Emily Nash discusses plans following the Queen's death

William and Kate travelled alone for this outing, but last week they had reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they arrived at Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend loses royal job following Queen's death

READ: Exclusive: Queen Elizabeth II's personal glove maker pays tribute to Her Majesty

The Prince of Wales extended the invite to his brother and wife to show a front of unity, and they arrived and left in the same car.

Prince William and Kate paused to view floral tributes

Crowds broke into applause seeing the royal couples together with William, Kate and Meghan shaking hands with members of the public. The Princess of Wales approached a crying child who stopped when she grew nearer.

Sandringham held a special place in the Queen's heart, and she would often travel up to the Norfolk property in order to spend Christmas there, with members of the family also paying a visit.

The 'Fab Four' united outside Windsor Castle

However, it was also a poignant place for Her Majesty, as both her father, King George VI, and her grandfather, King George V, passed away there.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.