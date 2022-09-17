Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex greet crowds at Buckingham Palace The Earl and Countess of Wessex greeted members of the public

The Earl and Countess of Wessex greeted crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the Queen on Saturday.

The youngest son of the Queen, and his wife Sophie Wessex spoke with members of the public that were gathered outside of Buckingham Palace, who wished the pair their well wishes.

RELATED: King Charles and Prince William's surprise visit to mourners waiting to see Queen lying-in-state

It comes shortly after King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to members of the public queuing to view the Queen lying in state, many of which had been queueing for over 12 hours, with the wait now being expected to take around 14 hours.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex met with crowds at Buckingham Palace

Prince William shook hands and spoke with those in the queue, thanking the dedicated members of the public for their time.

On Friday evening, the royals were united at Westminister Hall as they gathered at Her Majesty's coffin. Charles stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Andrew at the foot, and Anne and Edward on either side. The royal men wore their military uniform, while Anne performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

READ: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - see names

On Saturday evening, the Queen's grandchildren are expected to do the same.

Many of the royals have been confirmed to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth of Monday 19 September, including King Charles and the Queen Consort, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

MORE: Sophie Wessex beguiles in designer coat for reflective outing

They will be joined by the Queen's granddaughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, along with the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and their respective partners.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.