WATCH: Meghan Markle's comforting smile at niece Princess Charlotte

Meghan Markle's comforting smile at niece Princess Charlotte

Meghan Markle was spotted giving her niece, Princess Charlotte, a comforting smile as the royal family left Westminster Abbey on Monday following Her Majesty's funeral.

The Princess attended the event with her older brother, Prince George, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and left the church with the family when she looked around at Meghan, who went from looking sombre to spotting Charlotte's gaze and giving her a sweet smile.

Meghan gave Princess Charlotte a sweet smile

The Princess looked around quickly following the exchange, and appeared to smile following the lovely moment between niece and aunt.

Little Princess Charlotte, seven, was one of the youngest attendees at the funeral, and was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a stunning diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe. The small but poignant accessory, which is Charlotte's first piece of significant jewellery, was a gift from the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the funeral

Her uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reunited public with Prince William and Kate last Sunday in Windsor, where they greeted royal fans as they congregated to mourn the loss of the 96-year-old monarch, who passed away in Balmoral.

The pair released a touching tribute following the death of Her Majesty which read: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected.

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

