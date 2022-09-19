Princess Charlotte's major milestones at Queen's funeral The sombre occasion was a big day for the young royal

Monday 19 September marked a big day for Princess Charlotte. Not only was it a terribly sad day for the royal family, but it also heralded three major milestones for the seven-year-old.

WATCH: The moment Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk behind their great-grandmother's coffin

The funeral of the monarch saw the Princess of Wales' daughter sing God Save The King for the first time, alongside her brother Prince George. The young royals were seen singing, joining in with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the other members of the royal family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The heartfelt moment the royals leave Westminster Abbey

The funeral also marked the first time Princess Charlotte wore a formal hat. The hat was a wide-brimmed style and had a smart bow at the back. It was thought to be by Jane Taylor, the brand that her mother, Princess Kate, often heads to for her incredible headbands.

MORE: Why Prince George wore navy at Queen's funeral

RELATED: The last-minute change to the Queen's funeral procession

Charlotte also wore the 'Girls Black Wool Coat' by Ancar, black tights, and black ballet pumps.

Princess Charlotte's third milestone was the wearing of a brooch – the first time she has worn jewellery for a royal engagement.

Princess Charlotte looked smart at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

She embellished her black dress with a subtle diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, thought to be a gentle nod to Her Majesty who adored horses. Indeed, the late monarch was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing and had her first riding lesson at the age of three.

SEE: All the photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen's funeral

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in attendance at the funeral, their younger brother Prince Louis, four, stayed at home.

Princess Charlotte alongside other members of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The young royal, who delighted the public with his playful antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen's Jubilee, is likely to be considered too young to attend the ceremony.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.