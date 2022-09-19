Princess Charlotte pays the ultimate tribute to her great-grandmother with touching accessory The late monarch died aged 96

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the young royal, seven, opted to embellish the left side of her wool Ancar coat with a stunning diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe.

The small but poignant accessory, which is Charlotte's first piece of significant jewellery, appeared to be a gentle nod to her 'Gan Gan' who adored horses. Indeed, the late monarch was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing and had her first riding lesson at the age of three.

In a recent interview, broadcaster Clare Balding revealed the sweet reason behind the Queen's love of horse racing. Speaking on the BBC during the Queen's final journey from Northolt to Buckingham Palace, Clare said: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs.

Charlotte donned a diamond horseshoe brooch

"Racing was the passion she shared with the public. The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

Beyond the saddle, the monarch moreover established herself as a veritable racehorse breeder. Numbering around 180, the Queen's horses and ponies are kept at various royal residences and stables, with many sharing a base at Balmoral and Sandringham.

Many of her thoroughbreds have gone on to win impressive titles, and in 2013 she even made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate.

The young royal was accompanied by her brother Prince George

Charlotte's sweet tribute to Her Majesty comes after the royal family reunited at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning to pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Arriving alongside her mother, the Princess of Wales, the young royal was spotted holding her mother's hand as she entered Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte walked by her mother's side

Also in attendance were the likes of the Queen's heartbroken children King Charles III, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, and her grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, who walked behind the coffin as part of the funeral procession.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place inside the chapel.

