The Queen's funeral: The hugely poignant moment you might have missed Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest

There were moments of great poignancy as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

The much-loved monarch was honoured in a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday – and there was one hugely significant moment that went largely missed.

In the final act of the funeral, Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played the traditional lament, Sleep, dearie, sleep, before the monarch’s coffin was lifted from the catafalque and moved through the Great West Door.

It was a fitting tribute to the late monarch that the sound that had once woken her daily now played her to eternal rest.

Every morning at 9am, her piper would play for 15 minutes underneath her window at her residence – whether she was at Buckingham palace, Windsor Castle, Holyroodhouse or Balmoral.

The Pipe Major played once more on Monday, at the conclusion of the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, as her Majesty left public view for the very last time.

The inclusion of the Piper also echoed the funeral of the Queen’s beloved late husband, Prince Philip. As his coffin was lowered into the vault last April, Piper Major Colour Sergeant Peter Grant played Flowers of the Forest, as the heartbroken monarch looked on.

The Queen and Philip have now been reunited following her private burial service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple have been laid to rest together in the tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside the Queen’s father, George VI, her mother, the Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.

When Prince Philip passed away in April 2021, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be moved to the memorial chapel when the Queen died.

A statement shared on the royal family’s official website on Monday evening confirmed: “The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.”

