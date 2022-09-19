King Charles' last words to the Queen revealed The royal was seen in tears during the funeral

King Charles III's last written words to his mother the Queen have been revealed during Her Majesty's funeral on Monday. A note was left from the monarch on his mother's coffin, which read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

King Charles was known for having a very close relationship with his mother, and gave a beautiful tribute to her in his first speech at King, saying: "And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"

The stunning wreath which adorned the royal's coffin includes flowers specifically requested from King Charles. Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage include rosemary, myrtle, English oak, pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

The flowers were requested by King Charles

Some flowers were chosen for their symbolism, with rosemary marking remembrance, while the myrtle which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage. Meanwhile, the English oak symbolises the strength of love.

The royal family tweeted details about the wreath, writing: "At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences."

The note is thought to be from the Queen's four children

The Queen was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey, which is also where she was crowned, and married her late husband, Prince Philip. The Dean of Windsor was given the bidding, and said: "Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer."

Much of the royal family attended the funeral, including the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

