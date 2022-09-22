Royal family mourn relative's death following Queen Elizabeth II's passing

The royal family is currently in mourning until Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II who died peacefully at her Balmoral residence earlier this month.

A new update has nonetheless revealed that the grieving family are in fact mourning the death of two members of the royal family.

Aside from the late monarch, the Queen's relatives are moreover reeling from the death of John Bowes-Lyon, a cousin of Her Majesty.

John was the son of Major General Sir Frances Bowes-Lyon, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Sir Frances was a descendant of the 13th Earl of Strathmore and became a Gentleman Usher to the Royal Household.

John was related to the late Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

In a touching obituary published in The Telegraph, a relative penned: "John Francis died peacefully on 18 September 2022. Much loved brother of Fiona and David."

The sad announcement comes after members of the royal family honoured the late monarch in a moving funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured alongside John's brother, David Bowes-Lyon

United in grief, the Queen's relatives, alongside 2,000 attendees from around the world, bid a final farewell to the former head of state who reigned for 70 years.

Among those attending were the Queen's children – King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and their partners, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Countess of Wessex.

Following the Queen's funeral, there was a committal service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The Service was led by The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor.

King Charles III with his siblings

Although a sad time for the family, the Queen has now been reunited with her beloved husband, Prince Philip, as well as her family, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The family will all rest in the King George VI memorial chapel. Philip had previously been lying in rest within the royal vault, but had been moved to be reunited with his wife.

