Princess Charlotte's sweet moment from the Queen's funeral you may have missed The young royal behaved impeccably

Princess Charlotte was one of the youngest attendees at the late monarch's state funeral which took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

READ: The touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that you might have missed

And despite her tender age, the seven-year-old displayed her observant nature and impeccable manners.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies Sophie Wessex

Following Queen Elizabeth II's poignant funeral service, the young royal joined her mother, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla and her great-aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

READ: Supernanny reacts to Prince William and Princess Kate's 'careful' parenting at Queen's funeral

MORE: How Princess Kate reassured her children during heartbreaking funeral

The family waited as the Queen's coffin departed the gothic church and began the procession to Wellington Arch, where the senior members of the royal family curtsied in unison.

The seven-year-old wore a hat for the first time

As Her Majesty's coffin made its way past them, little Charlotte glanced at Sophie before sweetly mimicking her curtsy.

This isn't the first time Princess Charlotte was spotted emulating members of her family. And many royal fans were quick to spot the endearing moment Charlotte copied her mother's signature hair flip.

Between the two funeral services, photographers took a great image of Charlotte gently flicking her blonde hair behind her ears, much in the same way Princess Kate does with her luscious brunette tresses.

The young royal mimicked members of her family

Princess Charlotte was among 2,000 guests at the Queen's moving state funeral. Members of the royal family united in grief to pay their respects to the late monarch who reigned for an impressive 70 years.

At the committal service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in the afternoon, George and Charlotte were joined by fellow royal children, Mia Tindall, daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, daughters of Peter Phillips.

Prince George was spotted in a navy suit

Following the service, an intimate burial service took place at 7.30pm to allow members of the royal family to mourn in private and say their final goodbyes. The Queen was subsequently laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor.

She will be poignantly reunited with her late husband Prince Philip who will be moved from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel to the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.