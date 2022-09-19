The Queen's funeral: the most emotional moments - VIDEO The Royal Family bid an emotional 'last farewell' to the beloved royal matriarch

In the more than 10 days since Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8th September, there has been an outpouring of grief across the country and around the world as we bid a final farewell.

As the Queen's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey took place on Monday, millions around the world watched the live broadcast, joining Her Majesty’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte in an outpouring of grief and remembrance.

The pomp and circumstance of the unprecedented funeral proceedings to honour the world’s longest reigning monarch were delivered with military precision.

But at the heart of this day, attended by dignitaries from around the globe, was also a grieving family who shared their dear matriarch with the world and were visibly moved throughout the final goodbye.

From King Charles's grief-stricken walk behind his mother's coffin to the Princess of Wales gently comforting daughter Princess Charlotte, there were so many emotional moments that will remain in the hearts and minds of those who will forever remember the Queen.

On the eve of the funeral, King Charles expressed his gratitude as the world prepared to say a “last farewell” to the Queen, who he had described as a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” in a heart-felt tribute soon after her death.

The King revealed that both he and Queen Consort Camilla have been "so deeply touched" and "moved beyond measure" by the condolences they’ve received since the Queen’s passing.

"I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," he said.