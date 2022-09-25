James Middleton's touching tribute to the late Queen - EXCLUSIVE

As a proud dog dad, James Middleton treats all of his cherished pets like royalty, but when his golden retriever Mabel gave birth over the summer, he knew that his newest puppy needed an especially regal title.

PHOTOS: James Middleton's £1.45m country home that is totally gorgeous

"In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen," James, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, tells HELLO! in our exclusive interview.

He decided on Bertie – the name by which the Queen’s father George VI was known among family and friends – in the hope that it will stand the young pup in good stead as he embarks on an exciting adventure: becoming a guide dog.

James Middleton gave his latest puppy a regal title

James has chosen to give Bertie to Guide Dogs so that he can eventually become a loyal companion to someone with sight loss, and the 35-year-old recently visited the charity’s National Centre near Leamington Spa, where he proudly handed the pup over.

READ: James Middleton reveals 'reason to smile' as he shares adorable photo

MORE: James Middleton shares poignant tribute as sister Kate is named new Princess of Wales

"It was incredible that the Queen dedicated her life to service, and in many ways Bertie the dog will be dedicating his life to service too," explains the entrepreneur, who last September married French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet.

He is going to be a guide dog

"I was extremely moved by the events on Monday [19 September], which I’m still taken aback by," he adds.

"It is extraordinary to see how many people’s lives Her Majesty touched, not just in our country, but in the Commonwealth and around the world. My eyes have been opened even wider to that."

Photographer: James Robinson.

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW IN HELLO! MAGAZINE OUT NOW.

To support Bertie’s journey, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/bertietheguidedog.