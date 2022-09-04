James Middleton delighted his fans on Sunday, as he shared the most adorable photo with his followers on Instagram.

Kate Middleton's younger brother took to the social media site, where he posed with his dog Mabel's eight golden retriever puppies.

James beamed in the photo as he crouched in a field, holding four puppies in his arms as another four puppies surrounded him.

The mental health activist and animal lover sweetly captioned the image: "Eight reasons to smile," adding smiling, paw print and heart emojis. He finished by writing: "Hope you've had a lovely weekend."

His followers were quick to share their excitement at the adorable snapshot. One wrote: "Aww what a beautiful picture," alongside a row of heart emojis.

"Aww such cuties," added another, while a third wrote: "Congratulations they're beautiful! Well done mummy xxx."

James shared the sweet photo to Instagram

At the end of last month, James shared the lovely news that his dog Mabel had given birth to eight puppies.

In an Instagram post, he shared clips of Mabel at her ultrasound appointments and giving birth to the puppies, as well as showing the newborns learning to walk and cuddling with each other.

"Mabel's golden bundles of joy," James captioned the post, revealing the news "to celebrate International dogs day".

The Middletons attending church in 2016

He went on: "A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies. She passed all of her breed health screening tests with flying colours and has been the most amazing mother.

"There are some wonderful homes waiting for the pups + some very exciting news for one which I look forward to sharing soon."

Speaking to HELLO! for our Mental Health Digital Issue earlier in 2022, James said: "I also enjoy taking my six dogs for walks. It's lovely when people are interested in my dogs. They stop and say, 'Please can we say hi to them?' Before we know it, we're chatting."

