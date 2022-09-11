The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton was set to mark his first wedding anniversary with wife Alizee Thevenet on Sunday 11 September, just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

James said it "doesn't seem right to celebrate" on the bittersweet occasion, considering his family and the entire nation are mourning his brother-in-law Prince William's beloved grandmother. He shared a poignant black-and-white throwback photo of Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip's 1947 royal wedding alongside a special message for Alizee.

"Today is our 1st wedding anniversary, however, it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago.

"To my darling Alizee, I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime."

Clearly moved by his thoughtfulness, his fans wrote: "Happy anniversary! Be together and in love until the end, like them!" and: "Such a nice tribute. Happy anniversary to you both! You are a considerate person for sharing this picture instead! Love to your family." A third penned: "Let's hope you have as many!"

James marked his first wedding anniversary by paying tribute to the Queen

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for 73 years before Philip passed away aged 99 in April 2021. James' photo showed the newlyweds gazing lovingly into one another's eyes following their ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty looked beautiful in an embroidered bridal gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, which she paid for using clothing ration coupons following World War II.

Meanwhile, James' own wedding was a much more low-key affair. The couple exchanged vows in Bormes-les-Mimosas in front of close family members, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and their children Arthur and Grace.

His sister the Princess of Wales was pictured visiting floral tributes to Her Majesty this weekend

Alizee opted for a sentimental wedding dress that James' mother Carol Middleton originally wore for her big day.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained, adding that she "fell in love with it" during the lockdown, when she and James were residing in Bucklebury, Berkshire with his parents.

The floor-length gown featured a Bardot neckline, flutter sleeves and embroidered detailing.

