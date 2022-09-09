Special edition issue: Hello! pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Never before has a person touched the hearts of so many people, not only in our country, but across the world for such an enduring length of time. As the news broke of her passing yesterday, it was hard for many of us to contain our emotion. Queen Elizabeth II is simply irreplaceable.

The issue will go on sale on Saturday

HELLO!'s special 116-page commemorative issue will go on sale tomorrow (Saturday 10 September). In this issue we reflect on her achievements as our record-breaking monarch. We cover her incredible life story and dedicated role as our Queen with an unrivalled length of service. We also take a detailed look at her personal life, away from Royal duties, as a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. And finally we turn our attention to what strengths King Charles III will bring to the country with the love and support of his Queen Consort, Camilla.

The issue features 116 pages of iconic photographs and exclusive reports

It will take some time for the nation to come to terms with this huge loss. Please rest assured that HELLO! will be by your side as we do this collectively. Meanwhile our hearts go out to the Royal family and all who knew the Queen personally. As she once said herself ‘we shall meet again’. Rest in peace, your Majesty.

