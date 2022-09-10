James Middleton shares poignant tribute as sister Kate is named new Princess of Wales He took to Instagram with a special message

It's been a week of great change for the nation.

On September 8 came the news that the Queen had died peacefully at her home in Balmoral at the age of 96. It marked the dawn of a new era for the monarchy with her son Charles acceding the throne.

WATCH: King Charles III reveals new Prince and Princess of Wales

On Friday, King Charles III gave his first address to the nation and made some historic changes – not least naming his son William and wife Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the hours that followed, Kate's brother James Middleton broke his silence as he took to Instagram with a new post. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen along with three photographs showing her with her beloved dogs along with the caption: "Queen Elizabeth II, the epitome of steady grace, resolve and reassurance.

James paid a poignant tribute to the Queen following her death

"Our constant in a world of change. Thank you for a lifetime of service & leadership."

Fans were quick to leave their comments, with one writing: "So sorry for your country's loss. She was beloved and admired the world over. Welcome to the new Princess of Wales."

William and Kate are the new Prince and Princess of Wales

A second said: "Prayers to your family and sister." And a third echoed: "So sorry for the loss. Your sister, brother-in-law, and niece and nephews must be going it through right now."

King Charles III confirmed the decision to bestow new titles on William and Kate in his televised speech.

He said: "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades."

King Charles delivered his first address to the nation on Friday

Confirming their titles, he added: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

