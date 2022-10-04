Princess Anne jets out of UK to make surprise appearance at glitzy gala The royal is in New York

Princess Anne has jetted out of the UK for a surprise overseas visit.

MORE: Princess Anne's past romance with Queen Camilla's ex-husband: Details

The royal – the Queen's only daughter – departed from Heathrow Airport on Monday morning, bound for the United States.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

She flew into John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, where she was received by His Majesty's Consul-General for New York, Mrs Emma Wade-Smith.

READ: Meghan Markle takes legal steps to stop Prince Harry from being deposed

MORE: Sophie Wessex just made royal history: Here's how

Anne was later the guest of honour at a gala dinner for the English Speaking Union at the Cosmopolitan Club.

Princess Anne made a special appearance at a New York gala

She also gave an address at the glamourous event – where the dress code was black tie and cocktail dresses.

READ: Inside Princess Marie and Crown Princess Mary's relationship - amid royal title controversy

MORE: Queen Margrethe's royal title axe: Tears, tension, and disagreements

The English-Speaking Union of the United States is a non-profit educational charity that employs the English language to foster global understanding and good will through educational opportunities and cultural exchange programs.

The royal had a very close bond with her mother, the Queen

Anne's return to royal duties comes less than a month after the death of her mother, the Queen.

READ: Who are Princess Anne's husband, children and grandchildren?

MORE: Princess Anne's heartbreaking secret tribute to the Queen: Details

The monarch died on Thursday 8 September at Balmoral in Scotland surrounded by her close family. It was Anne who accompanied the coffin back to Buckingham Palace.

Anne accompanied her mother's coffin from Balmoral to London

Prior to the funeral, Anne released a heartbreaking statement which read: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

READ: Why Princess Anne is called the Princess Royal and what the title means

MORE: The Queen's birth stories: Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who shares our sense of loss."

Anne paid a heartbreaking tribute to her mother following her death

She concluded: "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.