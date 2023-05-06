Princess Anne's past romance with Queen Camilla's ex-husband explained

Princess Anne has a close relationship with her sister-in-law, the Queen Consort. And although Queen Camilla has only been married to King Charles since 2005, it is well known that the two families have been moving in the same circles for a number of years.

Camilla, 75, was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 until 1995, and together they share two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. But did you know that prior to that marriage, Andrew was romantically linked to Princess Anne? The pair had much in common – not least their shared love of horses. Find out more about the past couple's relationship below....

Did Andrew Parker Bowles have a relationship with Princess Anne?

Yes, Princess Anne and Andrew Parker Bowles were together in the past. It's thought that the pair dated for some time, beginning in June 1970. However, according to reports, the relationship could not become that serious because Andrew was a catholic, making any potential marriage highly unlikely.

© Getty Images Anne and Andrew Parker Bowles enjoying the Cheltenham Festival 2016

While their relationship came to an end, Anne and Andrew remain on excellent terms - so much so that Andrew is a godfather to Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall. They often reunite at horse racing events, too – and both seemed in high spirits as they chatted together just last year at Royal Ascot.

© Getty Images Anne with Andrew and Zara at the races

It should also be noted that Andrew also has a good relationship with his ex-wife Camilla, and was among the invitees at Charles and Camilla's wedding in April 2005.

Who is Princess Anne married to now?

While Camilla is now married to King Charles, Princess Anne has been happily married to Sir Timothy Laurence – a former equerry to the Queen - since 1992. It is her second marriage; she was formerly married to Mark Phillips between 1973 and 1992 and together they share her two children, Zara and Peter Phillips.

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Princess Anne – the Queen's only daughter - and Sir Timothy reside together at her Gloucester home, Gatcombe Park. Anne is grandmother to Peter and his former wife Autumn's daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, who turned one in March.

