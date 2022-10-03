Queen Margrethe's royal title axe: Tears, tension, and disagreements

Denmark is still reeling over the news that Queen Margrethe has decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Princess Athena, ten, and 13-year-old Prince Henrik will no longer be styled HRH and will instead go by Count or Countess of Monpezat from the start of 2023.

The decision has split royal watchers – not least because it has caused a very public rift within the family.

Their father, Prince Joachim, has spoken out on the decision, which effects his two sons with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and his younger children with second wife, Princess Marie.

Prince Joachim with his four children and wife Marie

Joachim, 53, first broke his silence last week when he was asked about the decision outside the Danish Embassy in Paris on Thursday. "We are all very sad," he said. "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

The royal house had previously stated that Joachim had been informed of the decision in May – but he contested that. "I was given five days notice," he stated. "I heard you were told back in May. Is that not correct?" the journalist enquired.

He shares his eldest sons with Countess Alexandra (right)

"In May, I was presented with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen. Athena turns 11 in January," he responded, clearly emotional.

Prince Joachim of Denmark is the Queen's youngest son, and is sixth in line to the throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and Frederik's four children.

Princess Athena and Prince Henrik with their grandmother, the Queen

He appeared with his wife, Princes Marie, in an interview with Danish publication BT at the weekend during which they appeared visibly emotional whilst answering questions. The pair revealed that they haven't yet spoken to the Queen or his older brother Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary.

According to the publication, a French woman approached the royal pair during the interview to tell them their children will always be Princesses in their eyes which left "the couple speechless and they both [began] to cry because they [were] so touched".

Prince Nikolai has broken his silence on the matter

Joachim's eldest son Prince Nikolai has also broken his silence, telling Ekstrabladet: "My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone. I don't understand why it had to happen this way."

When asked about how the decision has affected his relationship with his grandmother, he said: "I don't think I need to elaborate on that."

Nikolai and Felix with their mother

Nikolai and Felix's mother Countess Alexandra has also shared her views, stating: "We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock. This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them."

But it seems that the Queen is being supported in her decision by some members of the family. Crown Princess Mary was asked about the ongoing furore as she undertook a royal engagement on Friday morning.

Crown Princess Mary shares four children with husband Frederik

She said: "I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive. Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one."

Mary shares four children with husband Crown Prince Frederik: Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Queen Margrethe with her sons

She continued: "We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes. Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian's time, or when Christian's time begins to approach."

Queen Margrethe herself has also addressed the rift. Hours after her decision was announced on Wednesday, the monarch made an appearance at an evening of research at the National Museum in Copenhagen.

Prince Joachim has publicly expressed his upset at his mother's decision

The royal was grilled about the move by reporters, to which she responded: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason." When questioned as to whether it was for their "sake" she said: "Yes, of course."

Margrethe was also asked about claims that her grandchildren had felt "ostracised" by the move. She replied: "Well, you have to see how you ... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

Her sister, Princess Benedikte, has since spoken out in support of the Queen, stating: "I think it's difficult for her at the beginning, of course, that is very clear, but my sister makes wise decisions, also as a queen, and thinks about the future and not just about the here and now, and I think that's the most important thing."

