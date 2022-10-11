Prince Harry makes candid confession about his royal name The Duke of Sussex is officially titled Henry, but is always known as Harry

The Duke of Sussex made a personal confession as he touched upon his real name during a chat with winners of the WellChild Awards on Monday.

The Prince, who weighed 6Ibs 14oz, was given the name of 'His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales' when he was born on 15 September 1984. Although officially titled Henry Charles Albert David, he has always been known as Harry.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes surprising name confession

Talking to a child named Henry, Prince Harry said via video call: "My name is Henry as well. But everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why."

Winners from the Awards included Henry Waines, four, who was born with serious health problems and appeared on the call with his parents Ben and Shevonne. His parents had actually named him after the dad-of-two.

Laughing at the little boy's enthusiastic chatter, Harry told him: "You sound just like my son Archie really. The same little squeaky voice. I love it."

Henry's parents asked him: "How are Archie and Lilibet doing?" The Duke told them: "They're doing great…Archie is very, very busy. And Lily is learning to use her voice, which is great."

Prince Harry looked delighted to speak with the winners

The Duke and his wife Meghan Markle had been due to attend this year’s WellChild ceremony on 8 September, but pulled out so Harry could travel to Scotland as concerns grew for his grandmother the Queen.

In the video, shared exclusively with Hellomagazine.com, Harry spoke from his home in America to each winner and their families and apologised for not having been able to meet them in person.

The Duke of Sussex shares his two children with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple are raising their family in Santa Barbara, California. Their lavish Montecito mansion features everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and private playground.

