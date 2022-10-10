Prince Harry opens up about 'busy' Archie and reveals incredible detail Three-year-old Archie is growing up so quickly!

The Duke of Sussex has shared a series of sweet updates regarding his three-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

During a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry briefly gave a candid insight into the lives of his two children. From their favourite toys to their irresistible squeaky voices, the dad-of-two lifted the lid on a variety of topics.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals that Archie has a 'squeaky' voice

The royal initially spoke to four-year-old Henry who won the Inspirational Child award in the 4-6 years category. Upon hearing his voice, the Duke gushed: "You sound just like my son Archie…you have the same little squeaky voice. I love it."

Henry's parents later asked Harry: "How are Archie and Lilibet doing?", to which Harry replied: "They're doing great… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great."

Meghan and Harry are raising their family in California

During a chat with 10-year-old Shakeerah, the 38-year-old spotted the youngster's giant giraffe balloon. Beaming from ear to ear, Harry quizzed: "Shakeerah, how long have you had that giraffe for? Because Archie has a giraffe as well that has lasted a very long time and we call him Gerald."

The Duke of Sussex shares his two children with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple are raising their family in Santa Barbara, California. Their lavish Montecito mansion features everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and private playground.

Prince Harry is the patron for WellChild

Harry's sweet revelations come in the wake of the WellChild Awards ceremony which took place on 8 September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the glitzy ceremony but were forced to pull out after Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen's health.

Prince Harry has been patron of the charity since 2007 and continually takes an active interest in the work of WellChild, having met with many of the children and young people, nurses, researchers and volunteers who have been involved with the charity throughout the years.

