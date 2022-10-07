Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise at concert hours after extraordinary lawsuit against newspapers The couple appeared in high spirits

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a concert in California on Thursday night.

Harry and Meghan were spotted posing alongside Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga who looked overjoyed to be in their company.

Taking to Instagram, Paula shared a joyful snap which showed the couple pausing for a sweet photograph. Meghan looked lovely in a silky navy jumpsuit which she teamed with a sleek ponytail and layered necklaces.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, opted for a casual outfit featuring a navy jumper, charcoal trousers and tan suede shoes.

Earlier this week, the Hawaiian-born singer travelled to California to perform alongside Jack Johnson at the Hollywood Bowl as part of Jack's Meet The Moonlight Tour. It's not known exactly whether Meghan and Harry were at this particular venue.

The couple beamed for the camera

Harry and Meghan's surprise outing comes after the dad-of-two accused Associated Newspapers, which owns Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, of "gross breaches of privacy".

Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and Sir Elton John are among several other famous faces suing the accused newspaper group.

Unlawful acts alleged to have taken place include "the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people's cars and homes, the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people's live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place, and the payment of police officials.

Meghan and Harry were spotted with Paula Fuga

The filing goes on to claim that "the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg - and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts".

The six have now shared that they plan to "hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today".

Harry is taking legal action against Associated Newspapers

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle previously sued Associated Newspaper Limited and in July secured a victory when a High Court judge ruled that The Mail on Sunday's comments over the Duke's legal claim against the Home Office were indeed "defamatory".

In 2021 Meghan also won her High Court privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a "personal and private" handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

