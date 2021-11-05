Queen Maxima has shown her sweet side as the Dutch royal embraced a hobby photographer, Josée, who had received bad news during the week.

Josée, 70, has been travelling around the country for years, taking photos of the royal and giving her support. Earlier this week she was sadly diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Maxima was opening the new offices AFAS Software when she noticed Josée and went over to offer her condolences, informing her fan: "I will miss you." During the sweet moment, both got emotional, as Maxima had tears in her eyes.

WATCH: Queen Maxima embraces fan who received sad health news. Credit: Josine Droogendijk

The royal looked so elegant at the event, dressed in a stunning green midi-dress with matching belt and eye-catching hat.

She carried with her a velvet bag and some gloves, and had been handed a bouquet of flowers as she embraced Josée.

Fans were moved by the sweet gesture, as one wrote: "Genuine involvement takes little time but lasts forever," and a second added: "How beautiful and moving, despite the people and the cameras around it, a very personal moment. Many blessings to this lady."

A third posted: "That was heartfelt. Even it was just a brief moment, her eyes said so many things," while a fourth said: "Very beautiful woman Máxima…. From the outside and even more inside... what a beautiful moment for her most loyal fan. Good luck to her…"

The Dutch royal embraced her loyal fan

It's been a busy few weeks for the Dutch royal, who was recently at the G20 summit in Rome.

The 50-year-old arrived at the event in a gorgeous jumpsuit from designer Costarellos and she looked divine. The stunning outfit featured several large buttons across it, and had the most gorgeous metallic tweed design.

Maxima was at the opening of a new office for tech firm AFAS

Her appearance at the G20 summit comes shortly after she and her husband, King Willem-Alexander welcomed an adorable new puppy into their family.

The royals shared a photo of the tiny pup wearing a pink collar on their social media accounts last month, writing: "Today is Animal Day! Meet Mambo, the newest member of the Royal Family!"

