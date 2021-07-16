Queen Maxima wows in summer family photoshoot with daughters

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Netherlands royal family stepped out for their annual summer photoshoot on Friday and looked incredible in bright outfits.

King Willem-Alexander, 54, and Queen Maxima, 50, were joined by their three teenage daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 14, for the photo opportunity outside their home, Huis ten Bosch Palace, in The Hague.

Photographers captured a series of fun group shots, showing the bond between the royal couple and their daughters, as Princess Alexia put her arm around her mother, and King Willem-Alexander kissed his youngest child, Princess Ariane.

READ: Queen Maxima delivers the royal tiara moment we've all been waiting for

Loading the player...

WATCH: A fascinating look inside royal residences

Queen Maxima looked stunning in a £630 mustard yellow palm print midi dress from Zimmermann, available at Net-A-Porter, while her husband donned a white open-collar shirt with navy trousers and a burgundy blazer.

Queen Maxima with her daughters, Ariane, Alexia and Catharina-Amalia

Heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Catharina-Amalia, wore a striking red blazer with jeans, while Princess Alexia opted for a white puff-sleeve blouse with green trousers. Princess Ariane's patterned navy and burgundy dress matched her father's ensemble.

MORE: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's first joint outing without King Felipe and Queen Letizia

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria winks in never-seen-before wedding photo to mark her birthday

The photoshoot took place at Huis ten Bosch Palace

The traditional summer photocall is one of two each year the Dutch royal family participates in; the other takes place in the winter months, usually on the royals' annual skiing trip in Lech, Austria.

This year is particularly special for the Dutch royals, as Princess Catharina-Amalia graduated from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in June, while Princess Alexia will move to the UK in August to attend UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

She will be joined at the school by King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.