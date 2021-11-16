Princess Catharina-Amalia tries on tiara inside Queen Maxima's wardrobe Private photographs have been included in a new biography about the future queen of the Netherlands

Previously unseen photos of Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands have been released to coincide with the publication of a new book to mark her 18th birthday on 7 December.

A selection of private photographs feature in the official biography, written by Claudia de Breij, including one of the young royal trying on a plastic tiara in what appears to be her mother Queen Maxima's wardrobe.

The snap, taken in October 2021 when Catharina-Amalia was just eight, shows the young princess wearing a blue button-up dress over a puffed-sleeve frock as she plays dress-up in what appears to be Queen Maxima's Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara. In the background, a dressing table and mirror can be seen along with racks and racks of designer shoes.

Another image included in the biography shows King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on holiday with their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, in 2011.

King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia in Japan in 2019

And a more recent photograph shows future queen Catharina-Amalia with her arms around her father during a visit to Japan in October 2019.

The royal family on holiday in 2011

Author Claudia de Breij met with the princess on several occasions over the summer to pen the book, entitled Amalia. Catharina-Amalia, who graduated from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague in June, spoke to Claudia about her education, her love for music and what the monarchy and her future role mean to her now.

It has been a tradition for heirs to the Dutch throne to have books published about them on the occasion of their 18th birthday.

Renate Rubinstein published the book Alexander for King Willem-Alexander in 1985 and Hella Haasse wrote Portrait of Princess Beatrix for former queen, Beatrix.

