Queen Maxima shares touching photo of family reunion as Princess Alexia returns from college Home for the holidays!

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have shared a touching photograph to mark a special family reunion.

The royal couple's middle daughter, Princess Alexia, 16, returned home to the Netherlands from the UK as the winter term at UWC Atlantic ended on Friday.

Alexia is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the college in Llantwit Major, Wales, for the next two years. She finished the fourth grade of the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague in the summer.

She has also been joined at UWC Atlantic by another royal – King Felipe and Queen Letizia's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor.

The sweet snap shared by the royal household after Alexia's return showed the king and queen surrounded by their daughters, including Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 14.

"The holidays are approaching: it's time to get back home together," the caption read on the Dutch royal family's official social media accounts.

The Dutch royal family reunited

There were more celebrations for the royals last week as Princess Catharina-Amalia marked her 18th birthday on 7 December.

The heir to the throne was officially welcomed in the Council of State upon her milestone birthday, while the palace also released some beautiful new portraits of the princess.

Previously unseen photos of Catharina-Amalia also featured in an official biography to celebrate her 18th birthday, including including one of the young royal trying on a tiara in what appears to be Queen Maxima's wardrobe.

The snap, taken in October 2011 when Catharina-Amalia was just eight, shows the young princess wearing a blue button-up dress over a puffed-sleeve frock as she plays dress-up in what appears to be Queen Maxima's Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara. In the background, a dressing table and mirror can be seen along with racks and racks of designer shoes.

