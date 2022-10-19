Princess Eugenie enjoys friendly lunch date with this surprising Hollywood companion Who knew they were such good friends?

Princess Eugenie surprised onlookers when she was pictured enjoying having a friendly lunch with Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves this week.

In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the two friends were recently seen embracing on the streets before walking arm-in-arm towards Chucs in London's Notting Hill area.

It's not known how long the pair have been friends, but it seems they are close as they appeared to be having a great catch-up.

Princess Eugenie, 32, looked chic in a floaty black mini dress and knee-high boots, while Camilla, 40, was nothing short of sensational in an off-white dress which a cinched-in waist and plunging neckline.

Their sighting comes shortly after the royal paid a special tribute to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on her 63rd birthday. The Princess shared a selection of photos alongside a belated birthday message, including one which showed Sarah standing next to her daughter who was carrying August.

Camila Alves was seen in London with Princess Eugenie

Captioning the sweet post, she penned: "Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never… Happy Birthday my dear mumsy! @sarahferguson15."

Also on Tuesday, Eugenie was seen with Julia de Boinville, her Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder, in Trafalgar Square, London. The pair were in the capital to launch the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition.

"To mark #antislaveryday Jules and I visited Art is Freedom outside The National Gallery. An exhibition that was curated and created by survivors of modern day slavery," the royal wrote on Instagram. "@the_anti_slavery_collective were honoured to co-curate alongside @hestia_charity and these brave survivors who shared their voices and art."

The royal was seen out in London on Tuesday

"@hestia_charity supports adults and children in times of crisis. They deliver services across London and the Southeast, as well as advocating nationally on issues that affect the people they work with. Last year over 15,000 men women and children were supported. This includes survivors of modern slavery, domestic abuse, people with mental health difficulties and older people as well as care leavers and people leaving prison.

"I really encourage you to see this exhibition so you can see what you can do to help end modern slavery as well as supporting such strong, courageous artists and survivors. The exhibition is at Trafalgar Square, London Bridge station and outside South Kensington underground station."

