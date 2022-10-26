The Princess of Wales has always had an adventurous side, and she showed that with her latest patronage.

The royal has become the Patron of Captain Preet Chandri's expedition across Antarctica. Preet is aiming to become the first woman to cross Antarctica entirely unsupervised, a journey that will see her travel over 1,000 miles. Last year, Preet successfully became the first woman of colour to travel to the South Pole in a solo exhibition, completing the journey just two days short of Joanna Davidson's 38-day record.

HELLO! understands that the Princess was "delighted" to be asked to be a patron of the solo exhibition because of her own beliefs on the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures.

For her journey, Preet will pull 120kg of her kit on a sledge and battle temperatures of -50C and winds that can reach up to 60mph. She will begin the journey in November, and aim to complete it within 75 days.

Speaking about Kate's patronage, Preet said: "My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries. I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible."

She added: "It is an absolute privilege to have The Princess of Wales as the Patron."

Kate is never afraid to show off her sporty side

The announcement of the patronage came shortly after the Princess of Wales' next engagement was confirmed following a three-week break.

The mum-of-three has been enjoying the October half-term holidays with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but will travel to Scarborough on 3 November.

While there, she and husband Prince William will launch funding to charities aimed at improving children's mental health.

The Princess of Wales has been spneding time with her family

The royals will meet with a variety of local organisations that will benefit from the funding which has arisen from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will moreover gain further insight into how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Princess Kate's last known royal duty was on the 15 October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.

