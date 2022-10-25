Princess Kate's famous vintage dress is so popular - the brand has brought it back

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has worn some pretty epic dresses this year, hasn't she? Her style just keeps getting better and better if you ask us. There is one frock that stands out the most to us though, and that has to be the stunning black and white gown she wore in May.

The royal looked incredible at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London, alongside husband Prince William. The mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline. It was designed in a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton resemble movie stars as they greet crowds

Roland Mouret's monochrome 'Lamble' gown is described as having been sculpted from stretch-crepe, and is darted at the waist and hips to create a beautiful hourglass silhouette. There is also an "unexpected sheer mesh panel at the back" although Kate chose to have the panels covered up.

The dress was a past-season buy and very difficult to get hold of, and is now mostly available on rental websites. Not anymore!

Kate stunned in a Roland Mouret dress

The brand has reissued the design, and it's now known as the 'Cady'. It costs £895 and currently all sizes are available, although it's selling out fast. How exciting!

Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Cady Gown, £895, Roland Mouret

At the event, the royal couple proceeded to meet the star-studded cast who feature in the film including Hollywood veteran Tom Cruise and Divergent star Miles Teller.

The standout film was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, however, it was delayed so producers could improve the flying sequences. Then shortly afterwards, the pandemic caused further disruption to the schedule.

Kate, along with William, walked the red carpet with Tom, who at one point, memorably helped Kate up the stairs. What a gentleman!

