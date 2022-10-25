The real reason Prince William didn't party with Princess Kate at Freshers' Week The royal started university after Freshers' Week

Prince William didn't attend the iconic Freshers' Week at St Andrews University when he started his studies in 2001, and here's why.

The royal wouldn't have met the Princess of Wales, the then-Kate Middleton at Freshers' Week as he wasn't in attendance, swerving it for security reasons.

Freshers week is all about mixing with your fellow students and often involves a lot of partying, but William wasn't there for this part due to fears over his safety.

In an interview with ITV news, after their engagement, the couple spoke about the time they first met.

The royals went to university in Scotland

Prince William said: "We obviously met at university, at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time."

The Princess added: "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there for Freshers' Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other, but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

Lady Louise Windsor now attends the same university

Prince William's cousin Lady Louise Windsor is now following in his footsteps, attending the prestigious university. It is unknown if the 18-year-old attended her own Freshers' Week but she is set for a special networking event which is a rite of passage for all students.

Lady Louise is likely to be invited to a High Table event during her time at the uni. The official website explains the event: "St Salvator's Hall hosts High Table every week for a small group of students to attend a formal dinner with a prominent member of the St Andrews staff or community."

